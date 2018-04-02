Two hurt in Waupaca County rollover crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. -

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office reports two people are in the hospital after a roll over crash.

They say it happened before 03:40 PM. The say the driver was heading north on Highway 22 and County DD in the Town of Matteson.

Authorities say they driver lost control and landed in a ditch.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was airlifted to Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

There was also a 33-year-old female passenger who was sent to ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano.