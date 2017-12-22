Travelers will have to deal with some snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The bags are packed and the Rye family is ready to go.



They're headed out of chilly Green Bay to head to sunny Las Vegas. It's no secret why.



"What's coming down, right?" Geraldine Rye said. "The snow, the cold, at our age we prefer a little warmth."



The Rye's are frequent flyers during the holidays. It's a perfect time to escape the midwest weather. But this year, the cold and snow could bring issues traveling in and out of Green Bay.



"We try to make it not affect the travel as best we can," Austin Straubel Airport director Tom Miller said. "We have crews that are available and will be working to clear the runways and the taxi ways in the event we do get snow."



Miller recommends planning ahead with extra time to get to the airport and through lines. If it snows, travelers should plan for more time to navigate slippery roads. The Rye's got out of Green Bay okay, but those roads could bring a headache still.



"We're a little bit more worried about Christmas eve," Rye said. "That's when we're coming back and that's when I think maybe we'll see a congestion, especially because there's a Packer game on Saturday."



Another factor to consider in what's expected to be a busy few days of travel.