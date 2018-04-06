Ticket Takeover finalists announced

Partly Cloudy
Green Bay - The Green Bay Packers have announced the five lucky finalists in their Ticket Takeover contest. The winner will have their photo printed on about 80,000 game tickets for a 2018 Packers home game.
The final five are:
Khayla Kanitz - De Pere, Wis.
Kathleen Fuzie - Ripon, Calif.
Christina Sokol - Denver, Colo.
Paul Kolbach - Green Bay, Wis.
Becca Wilder - Appleton Wis.
In addition to having their photo printed on game tickets, the winner will get tickets to that game, airfare and hotel accommodations