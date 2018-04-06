Ticket Takeover finalists announced

2:48 PM, Apr 6, 2018
Green Bay - The Green Bay Packers have announced the five lucky finalists in their Ticket Takeover contest.  The winner will have their photo printed on about 80,000 game tickets for a 2018 Packers home game.

The final five are:

Khayla Kanitz - De Pere, Wis.

Kathleen Fuzie - Ripon, Calif.

Christina Sokol - Denver, Colo.

Paul Kolbach - Green Bay, Wis.

Becca Wilder - Appleton Wis.

In addition to having their photo printed on game tickets, the winner will get tickets to that game, airfare and hotel accommodations

