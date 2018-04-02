Texas company recalls nearly 4 tons of raw beef items

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 2 at 11:39AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
Texas company recalls raw beef items
12:25 PM, Apr 2, 2018
Fort Worth, Texas - A North Texas company has recalled nearly 4 tons (3.63 metric tons) of raw beef wrongly produced and packaged without federal inspection.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the recall involves PFP Enterprises, operating as Texas Meat Packers of Fort Worth.
The recall involves 7,146 pounds (3,241 kilograms) of various-weight beef for tacos and fajitas produced March 23 and March 24. The lack of inspection was discovered Friday.
The USDA had no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick. The products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.
The recalled items have "EST. 34715" inside the USDA mark and were shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. The case codes are 1470, 36989, 567248261 or 567248253.
Consumers can contact Patterson Foods at 817-546-3561.