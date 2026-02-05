Team USA opens Olympic women's hockey play with dominant victory over Czechia
Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images
U.S. women's hockey captain Hilary Knight scores her team's 4th goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Klara Peslarova during the women's preliminary round Group A match at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy on February 5, 2026.
USA opened Olympic women's hockey play with a dominant 5-1 victory over Czechia.
