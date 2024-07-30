Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Team USA avoids disaster in five-set win over Germany

Team USA avoids disaster in five-set win over Germany
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Taylor Averill #19 of Team United States celebrates with teammates Micah Christenson #11 and Aaron Russell #2 during the Men's Preliminary Round - Pool C match between Team United States and Team Germany.
Team USA avoids disaster in five-set win over Germany
Posted at
and last updated

PARIS — Team USA avoided a disaster against Germany after holding off a comeback to win a five-set thriller. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller