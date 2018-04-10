Teachers to receive safety training

BELLEVUE, Wis. - Local teachers, administrators, and other school staff will have access to safety training on how to react to a situation involving a wounded student.

The training will include online courses, a safety app, and response kits.

"It's not only for an active shooter, it's for things that can happen in the school... any kind of thing that happens that would involve a student being injured," said Chief Deputy Ed Janke of the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

The Northeast Wisconsin Regional Trauma Advisory Council (RTAC) and the Northeast Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) announced the program, which is part of a partnership with citizenAID North America (citizenAID).

The groups plan to provide training for 2,800 people.