SWAT team called to domestic violence situation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. -

Fond du Lac police responded to a report of a physical domestic violence situation around 5:37 PM Saturday night at 90 North Boardman Street.

They say it involved a man who was allegedly acting in an assaultive manner toward a woman and her children. A witness says it started outside of the home with a woman trying to lock herself and her children in her car.

They say the male suspect got into the car, dragged out by her hair and moved her and children into the house.

Officers were not able to contact the individuals inside of the home. The police department says they obtained information that the suspect was believed the frequently possess a firearm and had a violent history.

The Fond du Lac SWAT team was called to help for the safety of everyone involved.

Just after 8:00 PM, the SWAT team got into the home and the suspect, a 35-year-old Fond du Lac man, into custody. They say he was sent to the hospital for medical attention and will be held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on criminal charges related the incident.

The victim of the alleged assault, an adult woman, and three children, ages 2, 5, and 8 were escorted from the home and provided with medical attention. All are believed to be uninjured.