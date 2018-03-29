Survey: Underage drinking down in Wisconsin

Madison - A survey says fewer Wisconsin high school students participate in underage drinking than in previous years.

The Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey studies high school students every two years for topics including sexual activity, school safety, drug use and alcohol use.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that 30 percent of students who responded to last year's survey admitted to drinking, compared to nearly 50 percent 20 years ago.

About 16 percent of students reported binge drinking, while almost 65 percent said they've tried alcohol at least once.

Many Wisconsin communities have recently passed ordinances that fine parents for allowing parties where underage drinking occurs.

Julia Sherman is the coordinator of the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project. She says some community coalitions are distributing refrigerator locks to prevent teenagers from accessing alcohol.