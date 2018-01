OCONTO FALLS, Wis. -

Middle and high school students from all across Northeast Wisconsin battled it out in a robotics competition on Saturday.

The 5th Annual Northeast Wisconsin Vex Robotics challenge was held at Oconto Falls High School.

Over 30 teams came together for the "in the zone" game with robots made from the Vex Robotics Design System.

The top teams from the local and state level will compete at the national and world championships in April.