DE PERE, Wis. - The staff and students at St. Norbert College will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service on Monday.

Schools will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr Day, so the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. day, roughly 60 student-athletes from the men's and women's track and field teams conducted educational sessions in local elementary schools.

The students taught elementary students from Westwood, Notre Dame and Hemlock about King's message of respect for others and assist area school service agencies.