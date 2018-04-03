Snow emergencies in effect for two communities

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. - Two communities in Outagamie County, have snow emergencies that went into effect overnight Tuesday.
The City of Appleton said in a release that a Class I Snow Emergency went into effect at midnight Tuesday, and it will run through 5 a.m. Wednesday. During the snow emergency, overnight parking is prohibited on all city streets to allow crews to clear the snow safely.
Also, the Appleton Police Department will not be issuing any exceptions to the parking ordinance. Vehicles in violation may be ticketed and towed.
The City of New London also issuing their snow emergency at 1 a.m. Tuesday, which runs through noon on Wednesday. This means no parking is allowed on any street within the city's limits.