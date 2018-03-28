Small Towns: One of a kind kite store

TWO RIVERS, Wis. - In Downtown Two Rivers, there is a specialty shop that focuses in on the various items, that require a helpful push from mother nature.

Chow Chong didn't always know his future would be so bright when he opened a store called "Unique Flying Objects", on the corner of Washington and 21st Street, 18 years ago. Previously, he held a job at a major corporation.

"I needed a change in what I was doing. I was a guy in a suit four out of five days a week" said Chong. "Once you come to your senses you are just like 'whoa'...all the colors and the movements and everything".

So what does a guy do when he knows the stress is rising and the time is seemingly flying by?

"I had zero experience with kites but I thought it was a fun thing to do," said Chong.

At the Unique Flying Objects store, you'll find a few hundred small kites, big kites, three dimensional kites and some kites that make you wonder, 'will it actually fly?'

"We only carry quality kites. We don't do any plastic kites" said Chong. "We guarantee the kites fly because the last thing you want to do is give a kid a kite that doesn't fly".

Some of the different kites that Chong has are so huge that when the wind catches them, the only way to keep them from flying away, is to bury their base in the ground. Chong seems to have the whole grounded thing down.

"You're out in the open on a beach in a field and you have nothing around you other than wind and a kite. It's just peaceful" said Chong. It brings back childhood memories of what it was like to be out there and just have no worries".

So if you find yourself with your head up in the clouds and are wondering if you're missing out on something...the answer might be yes.

"If I can make somebody happy, I mean I'm happy".