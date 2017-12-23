Skeletal remains found in burned-out Kaukauna vehicle

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Skeletal remains were found after crews extinguished a vehicle fire in Kaukauna Saturday morning.

The Kaukauna Fire Department was called to Holly Ct. along the Fox River around 2:30 a.m., arriving to find a vehicle engulfed on the railroad tracks.

Crews put the fire out, finding skeletal remains inside.

Those remains have yet to be identified, and it is not known how the vehicle got to the location, the department said. They add the vehicle had not been hit by a train.

The Outagamie County Coroner's office is working with the Kaukauna Fire Department as part of the investigation.