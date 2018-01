Silver Alert: 83 year old Caledonia man missing

VILLAGE OF CALEDONIA, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 83 year old Robert F. Sommers, of the Village of Caledonia.

He's an 83 year old white man, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, a flannel jacket and a blue knit winter hat.

He drives a 2001 green Ford Taurus, Wisconsin license plate of 245-WRY. Sommers had left to do laundry, but as of 5:00 p.m. Monday evening, he had not returned home.

Mr. Sommers is very hard of hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Village of Caledonia Police Department at (262) 886-2300.