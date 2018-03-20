Sheboygan Police looking for bathroom vandal

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Police are asking for the public’s help in catching a bathroom vandal who has cost the city thousands of dollars over the past year.

According to press release, the person has been taking a 20 ounce soda bottle and putting it into the toilet pipes of the women’s bathroom at the Deland Community Center.

Officers say the repairs and labor costs have added up. It’s also forced the city to shut down the bathroom for periods of time.

“Why do this? I do not know but if you help us find the person I will tell you. This is very strange…(sic) and gross, but that is the reality of life,” the release says.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (920) 459-3341.