Scray's Cheese Company recalls one lot of yellow cheese curds due to lack of proof of pasteurization

MADISON – Scray’s Cheese Company of De Pere is voluntarily recalling one lot of yellow cheese curds out of an abundance of caution, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Due to a process deviation, the company was unable to demonstrate adequate pasteurization for the curds.

Raw milk can be contaminated by bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter and Listeria. If these pathogens were present in the raw milk that was inadequately pasteurized, they may have survived and, if ingested, could cause illness.

No illnesses have been reported related to consumption of this product and no other Scray’s Cheese Company products are included in this recall. The products are sold in one pound plastic pouches. The recall applies to yellow cheese curds produced on March 12th, 2018 with a Julian date of 71, a sell by date of 04/02/2018, or a make date of 03/12/2018 marked on the back of the package.

All products were sold in convenience stores in Northeastern Wisconsin. Consumers who have any of these products may return them to the place of purchase or discard them. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Scray’s Cheese Company, at 920-347-0303 or via email at info@scraycheese.com. This is a Class II recall which means that the product could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or that the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Symptoms of foodborne illness are diarrhea and/or vomiting, typically lasting 1-7 days. Other symptoms might include abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, joint/back aches and fatigue. If you have consumed this product and think you may be ill, contact your physician immediately.