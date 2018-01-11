Scrap metal owner convicted of racketeering and felony theft in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Sterling Kienbaum, 53, was convicted of racketeering and felony theft in Fond du Lac County Thursday.

A Restitution hearing has been set for May 2, 3, and 4 with a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 5, 2018.

Judge Robert Wirtz will preside over both hearings. District Attorney Toney stated, in a press release to NBC26, racketeering cases are complex, time consuming investigations and the City of Fond du Lac Police Department spent considerable time and manpower investigating this case which led to the result.

According to the criminal complaint, from the District Attorney's office, Sterling Kienbaum, the owner of Fox Valley Iron and Metal was loading scrap vehicles with dirt in order to increase the weight of the purported scrap metal contained within the vehicles. Kienbaum would then make cash payments to Daniel Christianson for the purpose of delivering scrap automobiles loaded with dirt to Sadoff’s. Christianson would then deliver Kienbaum’s money to Donald Krueger, an employee of Sadoff’s. Krueger was responsible for making sure scrap metal loads of Sadoff’s were accepted within tolerance limits set by Sadoff.