"Sara's Law" Heads to Governor's Desk

MADISON, WI - The Senate voted unanimously to pass Assembly Bill 825, which has become known as “Sara’s Law”.



This bill was written in response to a tragedy that took place in 2017, when Nengmy Vang, who was going through a divorce with his wife, killed four people in Marathon County.



The victims were Dianne Look, Karen Barclay, Detective Jason Weiland and Attorney Sara Quirt Sann.



According to the bill authors, Assembly Bill 825 makes it a Class H felony to intentionally cause, or threaten to cause, bodily harm to a guardian ad litem, corporation counsel, or attorney in relation to their professional role in proceedings affecting the family, including actions under the children’s and juvenile codes, restraining orders, guardianships and protective placements.



This protection is already provided to judges, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, witnesses as well as DOR and DSPS employees.



The bill now goes to Gov. Scott Walker for a signature.

