Santa's reindeer visit northeast Wisconsin

HOWARD, Wis. - The cooling weather in northeast Wisconsin is the ideal environment for the reindeer that call the state home, according to Jon Phillips of Reindeer Games farm.

"We raise, breed, and teach reindeer how to fly," said Phillips. The farm is in Hartford, northwest of Milwaukee.

"When Santa's ready for 'em, he comes down and picks 'em up," Phillips said of the reindeer.

The reindeer visited the Brown County Library branch in Howard earlier this month, part of a tour that takes the reindeer to different cities around the state, Phillips said.

A driving snow didn't keep visitors from coming to see the reindeer at their Howard stop.

"We told [our grandsons] that Santa brought these reindeer because they're practicing," said Colleen Boland.