Robotics competition held in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. -

32 teams competed at Saint Mary Catholic High School in Neenah for top spots in a state robotics competition.

Four teams from Saint Mary's VEX Robotics program participated.

Team members and organizers say even though the goal is to win, it’s also about the learning experience.

"Competitive robotics is all about S.T.E.M. education, science, tech, engineering and mathematics. For these kids, it's about working together to solve problems,” said Greg Cheslock.