Restaurant turns into ‘Bob’s Burgers’

APPLETON, Wis. -

One Appleton restaurant is taking April Fools to a whole new level.

Home Burger Bar in downtown Appleton changed over to "Bob's Burgers" after the popular cartoon show.

They served burgers from the "Bob's Burgers Cook Book" and dressed up as the characters.

Owners say it was a big hit last year and wanted to do it again

"So many people were sad that we surprised them last minute and just put the sign up 05:00 AM and didn't warn them. They wanted to be here for the event, and they had other things going on and they missed it, so when it fell on a Sunday day, April Fool's Day this year, we were back at it,” said Mandy Ferg, Co-Owner of Home Burger Bar.

Donations were also made to local charities.