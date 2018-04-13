Restaurant serves tarantula burger for exotic meat month

DURHAM, North Carolina - A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina is serving a burger with a giant, hairy tarantula on top of it.

Bull City Burger and Brewery is celebrating its 6th Annual Exotic Meat Month by serving burgers made from meats eaten around the world.

One of the burgers being served is the Tarantula Burger which features pasture raised beef, gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce and an oven roasted tarantula.

Guests wanting to try the burger have to sign up for a tarantula raffle since there are only 18 zebra tarantulas available for customers.

The burger is $30.

Other burgers offered at the restaurant this month include alligator, iguana, python, bison, turtle and bugs.