APPLETON, Wis. - The residents of an Appleton apartment building could not stay at their homes Friday night due to a fire, officials said.

Fire crews got the call to 3132 N. Ballard Rd. just before 2 p.m.

The fire in a ceiling was put out, but the situation led to the building's power being turned off.

As a result, no one could stay in the building's 24 units.

No one was hurt; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.