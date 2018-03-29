Residents begin return home after water main malfunction

ASHWAUBENON – All of the residents of the Bay at Maple Ridge Health and Rehabilitation are expected to be returned to the facility by Thursday afternoon following the malfunctioning of a water main at the facility Tuesday night.

The water main malfunction caused facility staff to reach out to public safety officials for assistance. All residents were transferred to the Bay at North Ridge in Manitowoc.

“Our number one priority is making sure our residents are safe and receiving the care they need and deserve. That’s why we suggested transferring our Maple Ridge residents to the Bay at North Ridge in Manitowoc to ensure their safety and continuity of care,” said Mark Ruvel, managing partner of Champion Care, which operates both facilities, in a press release.

“So far half, of the residents have been returned safely to the facility and the other half are expected to be safely returned this afternoon,” he said.

Ruvel said he thanks all of the first responders from around the area and personnel from both facilities who helped out this week.

“Nurses, CNAs, and all facility personnel at both facilities have worked diligently to ensure the safety and continuity of care for each of these residents," he said. "Staff at both buildings did a great job in helping to ensure this situation was handled properly.”