Power outage in Oconto Falls

Oconto Falls, Wis. -

Some people in the Oconto Falls community say there was no power for more than an hour on Saturday.

They believe there was an issue with a transformer.

One local bar owner says they were caught by surprise when it happened, but they made the best of the situation.

“It was just a surprise and it makes it that much more fun in town when you have a bar and you kind of see it happening, the phone rings off the hook, do you have power, and nobody has power,” said Barbara Salscheider

Authorities have not confirmed with the actual cause of the outage was.