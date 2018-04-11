Political leaders react to Ryan retirement

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's leaders are reacting to Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, announcing he will not seek re-election Wednesday morning.

Gov. Scott Walker said in a statement:

"As dear friends of Paul and Janna for more than 20 years, Tonette and I simply say “thank you” to them and their family. On behalf of the more than five and a half million people of Wisconsin, we thank them for their deep dedication and service to our state and our country. While Paul leaves behind a far-reaching, reform-minded legacy and a long list of achievements in Congress, I believe this is just the beginning for him."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement:

“Before I was elected to the Senate I served with Paul Ryan in the House and have spent many years working with him on behalf of the people of Wisconsin. We know each other well and while we have different views on policy, I consider him a friend and have a lot of respect for him as a person and a public servant. This was a difficult decision to make, and I wish Paul and his family all the best in the future.”

State Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, said in a statement:

“While I am disappointed to see Speaker Paul Ryan announce his resignation, I feel lucky to call him a friend. Since 1998, Speaker Ryan has been a consistent conservative champion and a renowned policy expert; becoming Washington’s powerful voice of reason and judgement, which is dearly needed. Speaker Ryan exhibits what it means to be a leader.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement:

“Paul Ryan has been a champion for his constituents and a respected leader among his peers," said Chairwoman McDaniel. "He has left an indelible mark on Congress as an institution, most notably helping to secure the largest tax cut for the American people in a generation. We are grateful for his service to our country and his leadership in our Party."

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said in a statement:

“Speaker Ryan’s retirement is an indictment of Republican leadership that has failed to provide meaningful results for the American people. Instead, Republicans have voted to gut funding for Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, student loans, public schools, and SNAP benefits, while trying to take health care away from millions of American families. They opposed measures to close the gender pay gap and viciously attacked a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. They stifled any and all attempts to enact sensible gun laws. They refused to stand up to Donald Trump’s rampant bigotry, corruption, and dishonesty. And they consistently served Wall Street and wealthy corporations at the expense of their constituents."

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, has been in Congress since 1999 and became House speaker in 2015. Ryan reluctantly ran to replace then-Speaker Boehner of Ohio, who retired after sparring regularly with the most conservative members of his conference, including many members of the House Freedom Caucus.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.