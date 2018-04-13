OSHKOSH, Wis. -

Two officers were hurt Thursday when a driver tried to drive away from a traffic stop and dragged two officers who tried to stop her, according to a news release from Oshkosh Police.

The situation began just after 3:30 p.m. when an officer stopped a vehicle on Doty Street near 17th Avenue, police said.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, gave police a false name and as police talked with the woman further, she tried to drive away from the stop, police said.

Two officers tried to put the vehicle in park to stop the driver, and were partially in the vehicle when the driver accelerated, which led to the officers being dragged with the car, police said.

One officer was able to get out of the car, but the driver accelerated toward him and hit him, police said.

The driver hit a home and ran away, but was quickly caught, police said.

The two officers received minor injuries, police said.

The 1600 block of Doty Street is closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or go to winnebagocrimestoppers.org. If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster might be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.