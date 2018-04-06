Suspect in custody after homicide in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Police are investigating a homicide involving multiple people in Oshkosh.

It happened at 2:17 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Street.

Police said an 18-year-old Oshkosh man died at the scene after sustaining multiple stab wounds.

A second 18-year-old Oshkosh man was brought to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is in the Intensive Care Unit being treated for his injuries.

Oshkosh Police said a 17-year-old suspect from Oshkosh has been located and is being treated for stab wounds.

Police said the victims were known to the suspect.

Detectives are on scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

The public is not in any danger.