Police investigate armed robbery at Green Bay Subway

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Green Bay.
It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Subway on the 1000 block of West Mason Street.
Police said a man, possibly Hispanic, brandished a knife and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The employees at the store were not hurt.
Green Bay Police set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have information, contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3208.