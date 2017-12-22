Police investigate armed robbery at Green Bay Subway

Brooke Hafs
7:53 AM, Dec 22, 2017
7:53 AM, Dec 22, 2017
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Green Bay. 

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Subway on the 1000 block of West Mason Street. 

Police said a man, possibly Hispanic, brandished a knife and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The employees at the store were not hurt. 

Green Bay Police set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

If you have information, contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3208. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top