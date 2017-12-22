Police investigate armed robbery at Green Bay Subway

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Green Bay.

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Subway on the 1000 block of West Mason Street.

Police said a man, possibly Hispanic, brandished a knife and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employees at the store were not hurt.

Green Bay Police set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3208.