PLATTEVILLE — Like many people, Platteville Police Officer Matt Froiseth was checking out the super blood wolf moon near Highway 151 on Sunday night.

Instead of howling, the officer heard a kitten meowing.

Upon further examination, Froiseth found the kitten in a ditch. It was covered in about 3 feet of snow.

The officer brought the kitten back to the station and warmed it up. He planned to bring the kitten to a Platteville vet clinic so it could be adopted.

However, according to a post on the Platteville Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday morning, Froiseth decided to keep the kitten and added it to his family.