Pets of the Week: Suzie Bug, Hazel and Emerald

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Meet this weeks Pets of the Week!

Suzie Bug

Hi there, my name is Suzie Bug!

I am one loving big girl! Sometimes I come off as a little shy but I warm up fast after I sniff your hand then let the love begin!

I really enjoy all over scratches and will be your best friend for every once you start giving me love! I tend to become stressed out when other pets and younger children are in the home, so I would do best as the only cat and with older children in the home.

When I am the only pet in the home I really open up and become the best loving and playful kitty! My favorite thing to do is to lounge around and soak up the sunshine! If you think I could be a good addition to your family, stop by the shelter and ask to meet with me!

Hazel the hamster

Hazel is a sweet hamster looking for her forever home!

Emerald

Emerald is a playful girl who wants to be the only dog in the home. She seems friendly towards cats, but she may want to chase them. This energetic pup finds joy and fun wherever she goes! Once she's tired out, she's ready to snuggle up on the couch. "Emmy," as her foster mom calls her, is still learning leash manners, so an Easy Walk harness makes walking more enjoyable for the humans.



This shelter pet is part of our Almost Home! Foster Program and is currently staying in a foster home. In this program experienced foster families care for and promote these adoptable pets until an adoptive family can be found. Interested in adopting an Almost Home! pet?

Please complete an adoption application and submit it to the Bay Area Humane Society along with the name of the pet you are interested in. The foster family will review your application, and if approved, set up a time for you to meet the Almost Home pet. Here is a link to our adoption applications: bayareahumanesociety.com/what-we-do/adopt/adoption-applications.html

If you currently have a dog in the home and are interested in an Almost Home! dog, the foster will conduct a dog meet between your dog and the foster dog to make sure everyone gets along.

If it looks like a good match, the foster family will take you through the adoption process - neither you nor the foster pet will need to come to the shelter!

Thank you for your interest in making this Almost Home! foster pet a part of YOUR family!