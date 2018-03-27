Peregrine falcons return to WPS nest in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. - It's another sign of spring.

Peregrine falcons have returned to nest boxes at the Wisconsin Public Service Power Plants.

The birds have laid eggs at the J.P. Pulliam plant in Green Bay.

For the first time WPS is offering an uninterrupted live video from inside the nest at the company's YouTube channel.

A falcon named Jill returned for her second year and already laid two eggs.

In early April, WPS will release details on the "Name the Chick" contest where students in grades K-8 can name a peregrine falcon chick.