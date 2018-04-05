Partners in Education: Mindfulness room set to help students 'de-escalate'

GREEN BAY - This looks like your average classroom, but soon it will turn into the mindfulness room.

"It's a place that students can go to when they're having a hard time regulating their emotion.. so when students are having a hard time in the classroom focusing, they can go to this classroom they can center themselves bring themselves back, and efficiently learn," said Brittni Lesuise, a Nicolet private banker, but also a part of Leadership Green Bay.

It's a project that's still in it's early stages, but the plan is to get the room equipped, with sensory kits, which is comprised of weighted blankets, bikes, dry erase boards, and bean bags.

With so much potential in the room, Lessuise, wanted to help, that is when she reached out to the Shopko Foundation, and as the saying goes, you ask and you shall receive.

The Shopko Foundation presented a $1,500 check.

"We appreciate Leadership Green Bay and Shopko for giving the donation and really providing a space for our students that will help them learn how to de escalate and deal with their emtoions and have their safe location," said O'Neill, the associate principal at Washington Middle School.

A peace of mind for students, right at school, when they need it the most.