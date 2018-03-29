Partners in Education: Metalworking students at Pulaski High School

PULASKI, Wi. - Technology and metalwork instructor, Max Dehut, said his class is just like the real world.

"you're walkin in the door, and you're going to work," said Dehut. He added, "if you're not doing what you need to be doing, to be successful at this, you're gonna fail."

Senior Levi Martin, loves this class, he signed up for it his freshman year and said it's his calling, to work with metals.

"What got me started was the teacher, Mr. Dehut, he kinda talked me into it, ever since then I've really grown in metalwork," said Martin.

Martin said, after high school he already has plans set, and it's all thanks to this class. Dehut, said it's a great prep course to the real world, "it's gonna be a little easier to walk into a workforce, they're going to have an opportunity to make a very good living."