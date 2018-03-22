Partners in Education: Giving continues to children in Africa

APPLETON, Wis. - Christine Otto, the schools counselor, said "Each student got a journal that they could write ten different acts of kindness down and then turn it in, and we just kept track of the journals, and how many acts of kindness, and we ended up with over five thousand."

That's five thousand acts of kindness, that students participated in, voluntarily.

6th grader Abby Neunes, said it makes her day, " I say something kind or do something kind to them." Neunes said she picked up pencils that belonged to her peers, or helped open a door for someone.

With the theme of kindness, counselors in the school district, decided to take on a bigger project helping kids in need in Africa.

"In Kenya, a lot of the kids don't have shoes, and in order for them to go to school, they have to have shoes," said Otto.

Students collected over 130 pairs of shoes, "they were so proud of the shoes, bringing them in, and watching as our tally grew, so it was pretty exciting to watch how excited they were..that they could help someone else go to school" said Otto.

Dayanna Morales, gave five pairs of shoes, "I feel really special that I'm making a difference in the world."

This just shows, one small act of kindness, can last a lifetime.