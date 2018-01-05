Partners in Education: Box for troops

GREEN BAY, Wis. - So far, students have collected over 300 items, things like books, baby wipes, and food all in a box in front of the school.

A former teacher sparked the idea, after a former teacher asked principal Mark Allen if the school would be interested in sending items to her son's troop in Iraq. Allen thought it would be a great idea, and that's when the project began.

"It's an opportunity provide service learning to our students, and see by them giving back the impact it does have to those we're sending it to," said Principal Allen.

You can also donate items, if you'd like, Allen asks you to contact the school directly for specific items needed.

Prinipal Mark Allen's email:

mjallen@gbaps.org

Click here to contact the school.