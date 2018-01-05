Partners in Education: Box for troops

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 3:00PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 1:46PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Flood Warning issued January 4 at 10:14AM CST expiring January 5 at 1:14AM CST in effect for: Menominee
Flood Warning issued January 4 at 10:14AM CST expiring January 5 at 1:14AM CST in effect for: Marinette
GREEN BAY, Wis. - So far, students have collected over 300 items, things like books, baby wipes, and food all in a box in front of the school.
A former teacher sparked the idea, after a former teacher asked principal Mark Allen if the school would be interested in sending items to her son's troop in Iraq. Allen thought it would be a great idea, and that's when the project began.
"It's an opportunity provide service learning to our students, and see by them giving back the impact it does have to those we're sending it to," said Principal Allen.
You can also donate items, if you'd like, Allen asks you to contact the school directly for specific items needed.