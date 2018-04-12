Partners in Education: Auto class students prepare for their future

GREEN BAY, Wis. - At East High School, students apart of the city stadium automotive class, know what they want to do, and are driving full speed ahead.

Sergio Ramos a senior, at East High, said he likes to work on vehicles, trucks, and all the maintenance for it.

"Having the ability to have the knowledge of the vehicle is very nice," said Ramos.

Instructor Clint Braun, said he hopes to instill a message of perseverance, "if you put your mind to what you want to do in life, you can make it happen, no matter what your background is, as long as you see the positivity and are grateful for what you have."

Ramos, is taking that message to heart, said he hopes to help his family along the way, he hopes to open up a body shop in the future with friends and family, that's a goal of his.