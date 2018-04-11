Packers Tailgate Tour departs and makes surprise stops

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Six Packers players and alumni, along with team President and CEO Mark Murphy, boarded their home away from home Tuesday morning. They set-off in a big bus from Lambeau Field for the first leg of the 13th annual Packers Tailgate Tour.

"I think everybody's been missing football season, and I know we've been missing the fans," said Running Back Ty Montgomery.

"It's a great opportunity for us to get in tune more with the community, chill with some people and have some fun too," added Defensive Tackle Kenny Clark.

Clark, Montgomery and Linebacker Blake Martinez are the current players on the tour. The alumni include Rob Davis, Antonio Freeman and Bubba Franks.

The guys made a surprise visit to Appleton North High School. They snapped photos with students and talked to them about the importance of setting goals. Murphy also presented a $2,000 check to the school's physical education department.

"I'm sure that they're going to be very excited," said Principal Dave Pynenberg. "We'll have to figure out how we're going to use the funds, but yeah, very unexpected."

The tour will stop in Verona, Monticello, Iowa, Janesville, Milwaukee and West Bend.

"I can't wait to get out here and just kind of venture on and see all of Wisconsin," said Martinez.

Tailgate parties will be held in each city to raise money for a charity in that location. It's also an opportunity to thank the fans for backing the Pack no matter what.

"It's unbelievable when you go across the state and you see the kind of support we have," Murphy said.

The Tailgate Tour runs through Saturday, April 14th.