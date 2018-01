GREEN BAY -

The Packers Hall of Fame is offering free tours for kids ages eleven and younger each Sunday throughout January and February.

The kids most have an adult with them. Organizers say it's a fun family activity people can enjoy inside in the winter.

The 1919 Kitchen and Tap is also offering 5 dollar kids meals

Each Sunday will also include a family friendly Hall of Fame scavenger hunt where participants can earn the chance to try on and take photos wearing a Packers uniform.