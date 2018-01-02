Packers fan holds historic Ice Bowl memorabilia

APPLETON, Wis. - The story of the Ice Bowl is well known.

It was a day of frigid temperatures. Bart Starr ran the ball across the goal line late in the fourth quarter, and the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.

The stories of what happened after the game are much less common. Many of the players, after a freezing game, needed a place to warmup and a drink for New Year's Eve.



Some of the guys turned to the Left Guard in Appleton, a restaurant owned by Fuzzy Thurston. There they met the Hawkinson family. The couple would take advantage of a rare opportunity.



The Hawkinson's would get several Packers to sign a menu. Now, the restaurant menu holds names like Starr, Nitschke, Kramer, McGee, and Hornung. Today, the Hawkinson's son, Ron, holds the menu as a special place piece of Packer memorabilia, and a family heirloom.



Shortly after the game and the season, the legendary Packers would begin leaving the franchise. The ink on the menu sits forever.