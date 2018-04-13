Oshkosh police investigating death of an infant

Oshkosh - The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they are investigating the death of a nine month old male infant on the South side of Oshkosh.

According to a statement released today, at about 9:15 PM the Oshkosh Police Department and Oshkosh Fire Department responded to a report that the infant was unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency responders attempted life saving measures and the infant was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The infant’s death remains under investigation by the Oshkosh Police Department and Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is being conducted today.