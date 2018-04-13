Oshkosh police investigating death of an infant

11:53 AM, Apr 13, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Oshkosh - The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they are investigating the death of a nine month old male infant on the South side of Oshkosh.

 

According to a statement released today, at about 9:15 PM the Oshkosh Police Department and Oshkosh Fire Department responded to a report that the infant was unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency responders attempted life saving measures and the infant was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

The infant’s death remains under investigation by the Oshkosh Police Department and Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is being conducted today.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top