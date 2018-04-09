One person dead after Shawano County mobile home fire

SHAWANO, - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a house fire on the W15000 block of Cty. Road M in the Town of Fairbanks Sunday morning.

Deputies say they took a call reporting a mobile home fully engulfed in flames at 4:45 a.m.

Authorities found a person dead inside the home, who they believe to be the resident, according to a Facebook post. The coroner is scheduled to perform an autopsy Monday.

The SCSO says it’s investigating the fire alongside the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s Office.