One person dead after Shawano County mobile home fire

Max Grossfeld
11:41 AM, Apr 9, 2018
Shawano County Sheriff's Office

SHAWANO, - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a house fire on the W15000 block of Cty. Road M in the Town of Fairbanks Sunday morning. 

Deputies say they took a call reporting a mobile home fully engulfed in flames at 4:45 a.m.

Authorities found a person dead inside the home, who they believe to be the resident, according to a Facebook post. The coroner is scheduled to perform an autopsy Monday. 

The SCSO says it’s investigating the fire alongside the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s Office. 

