One hospitalized in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. -

Officials in Waupaca County report one person is in the hospital after a car crash just after 1:00 PM at the intersection of USH 45 and Neitzke Rd. in the town of Larrabee.

County officials say a car ran a stop sign heading westbound on Lakeshore Rd and was struck by a van heading southbound.

A 35-year-old woman from Wittenberg and two children were in the van. They were treated on scene for injuries.

The driver of the car was a 52-year-old man from Clintonville. He was extracted from the car and sent do ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.