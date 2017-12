One hospitalized in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. - One person is in the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Waupaca County.

Deputies say a sports utility vehicle was going eastbound on Highway 10. The vehicle struck the median and overturned into the westbound lanes.

The vehicle then hit a sedan that was heading westbound. It continued to overturn before landing in a ditch north of Highway 10. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah due to significant injuries.