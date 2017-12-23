One feared dead, ice rescue now a recovery operation in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A rescue operation is now a recovery effort after one person fell through the ice in Green Bay late Friday night.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to East River at Quincy Street for reports one person fell through the ice.

The victim submerged and could not be found during a search that lasted 40 minutes. The effort was called off once crews determined the victim could not have possibly survived the frigid temperatures.

A recovery effort is planned Saturday to locate a possible body.

"We have not had temperatures cold enough for solid ice development especially on rivers with strong currents," the Department said in a media release. They're warning the public to stay off the ice.