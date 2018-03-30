Nursing home residents return to Maple Ridge

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - It was a welcome return home for residents at the Bay at Maple Ridge.



Thursday afternoon, buses came in and dropped residents off at their homes.



Officials said that all 51 residents who had to leave Tuesday are safely back.



They've spent two nights in a Manitowoc facility after a water main break in Ashwaubenon.



The cause of the water main break has been found and repaired, but nursing home leaders did not say what that cause is.



They said the Department of Health has given the okay for the residents to return.



Officials did not reveal whether residents will be back in their own rooms, but they tell us that there is a room for everyone.



Officials said they appreciate the support from first responders through these past couple of days.



They said residents coming home today are very happy to be back.