NEW Zoo welcomes visitors for snowy Easter fun

GREEN BAY, Wis. - It's a day to put winter to bed.



Today, the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park welcomed visitors for the 'Eggstravaganza'.



"To celebrate spring time, believe it or not," Zoo Operations Manager Patricia Jelen said.



Today, Mother Nature crashed the party. Winter isn't quite done just yet. A snowy, chilly day kept some animals away from the hundreds of visitors. Other animals remained. The easter bunny gave out high fives, hugs and candy. Officials say other animals are happy to see visitors too.



"In the winter time when we don't have very many people in the zoo, the animals get kind of lonely, so they love to see people come back," Jelen said.



And those people - they like it too.



"It's been great, it's been really wonderful," visitor Sara Mcmonigle said. "All the animals are really wonderful."



"We just wanted to get out of the house, and it's easter," visitor Amy Lardinois said. "A little snow never hurt anybody."



Nor did it stop this Easter fun. The day also included a scavenger hunt, plenty of candy, and lots of smiles.



"We're glad we came out. It's fun," Lardinois said.