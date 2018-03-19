New London Police: 10 complaints related to possible tainted candy

The New London Police Department has now received about 10 complaints about people with numbness or rash like symptoms since Saturday, according to Chief Jeffrey Schlueter.

Police are continuing to collect information on those having symptoms as they don’t know the cause of the rash or numbness at this time. They still are not able to confirm if the candy was tainted or if the symptoms were caused by the candy.

The New London Police Department was able to retrieve a Tootsie Roll that a complainant claimed caused numbness or a rash. They have been in contact with the State Crime Lab about getting the piece of candy tested. As police receive more information we will get that information out to the public.

At this time police recommend that people do not eat candy from the parade. They recommend that parents dispose of the candy from the parade or turn it into the New London Police Department.

On Saturday night police received a report of a person having redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll from the New London St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The report stated that there was an orange tint to the Tootsie Roll.

Anyone who has experienced unusual symptoms believed to be from the candy are asked to contact police at 920-982-8505.