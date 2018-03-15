New "Gridiron Glory" exhibit coming to Appleton History Museum

APPLETON, Wis. - They're taking the best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio and bringing it to the Fox Cities.

The History Museum at the Castle, is opening a new exhibit called "Gridiron Glory".

With some help from the Packers, the museum is adding their own local twist to the famous Pro Football Hall of Fame, by dedicating an entire section just to the Green Bay Packers.

"It's been incredibly encouraging to see how the community is getting behind it," said the museum's Executive Director Matt Carpenter. "I think the community is thirsty for world class exhibitions and this will certainly meet the bill. It's really helping us position ourself to bring in more of these world class exhibitions to Appleton and the Fox Cities."

The new exhibit opens to the public on June 30th and it will be on display until January 6th, 2019.